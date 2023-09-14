 Skip navigation
Cowboys add Zack Martin to injury report

  
Published September 14, 2023 04:25 PM

The Cowboys added All-Pro right guard Zack Martin to their injury report Thursday. He was limited with a groin injury.

Martin did his usual media availability Thursday.

He played 51 of the 58 snaps in Sunday’s blowout win over the Giants after missing most of training camp in a holdout.

The Cowboys’ starting left guard, Tyler Smith, remained out of practice Thursday as he works his way back from a hamstring injury. He missed all three practices last week and did not play the season opener, with veteran Chuma Edoga taking his place.

Starting left tackle Tyron Smith (ankle) remained a full participant. He popped up on the injury report last Thursday but played 49 snaps Sunday.

Receiver Brandin Cooks’ MCL sprain kept him out again Thursday.

Safety Donovan Wilson (calf) practiced for the first time, getting in limited work. He injured his calf during the first week of training camp and has rehabbed since.