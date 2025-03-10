Cowboys agree to deal with Javonte Williams

The Cowboys want to be a better running team in 2025 and they are set to welcome a new running back to their bid to get there.

Tom Pelissero of NFL Media reports that they have agreed to sign former Bronco Javonte Williams as a free agent. Williams is signing a one-year, $3 million deal that has another $500,000 in incentives.

Williams ran for 903 yards as a rookie in 2021, but a torn ACL early in the 2022 season kept him from following up on that effort. He ran 217 times for 774 yards in 2023 and then slumped to 139 carries for 513 yards and four touchdowns last season.

Rico Dowdle is a free agent, so Williams will slot into the top spot in the Cowboys depth chart once his deal becomes official later this week.