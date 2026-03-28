Cowboys agree to terms with DL Jonathan Bullard on a one-year deal

The Cowboys are signing defensive lineman Jonathan Bullard to a one-year deal, the team announced on Saturday.

Bullard, 32, is a 10-year veteran, having entered the NFL as a third-round pick of the Bears in 2016.

He has also played for the Cardinals, Seahawks, Falcons, Vikings and Saints.

In 2025, Bullard appeared in 15 games for New Orleans, starting six, and tallied 26 tackles, four tackles for loss and two pass breakups.

With the addition of Bullard, the Cowboys have now added seven players on the defensive side of the ball this offseason. Bullard is the third addition on the defensive line, joining nose tackle Otito Ogbonnia and outside linebacker Rashan Gary.

New defensive coordinator Christian Parker is switching the team to a 3-4 base defense.

Bullard will reunite with his former defensive line coach, Marcus Dixon, who coached him with the Vikings in 2024. Bullard started all 17 games for Minnesota that season and posted 41 tackles, seven tackles for loss, three pass breakups and a sack.