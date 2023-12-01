Cowboys and Seahawks never punted, sixth game in NFL history without a punt

The Cowboys and Seahawks pulled off a rare feat on Thursday night, playing an entire game without a punt.

It was just the sixth time in NFL history that a game concluded with neither team punting.

The first game in NFL history without a punt was Bills-49ers in 1992, featuring a great quarterback duel between Hall of Famers Jim Kelly and Steve Young. The Packers had two no-punt games in 2014, against the Bears and the Saints. Mike McCarthy was the Packers’ coach then, so after coaching the Cowboys on Thursday night he has now coached in three of the NFL’s zero-punt games. The Eagles-Chiefs regular-season game in 2021 also had no punts. And it’s also happened once in the playoffs, between the Chiefs and Colts in 2003.

Punt-free football tends to be exciting football, and the Cowboys and Seahawks delievered a great game on Thursday night.