Cowboys announce 11 undrafted free agent signings

The Cowboys are holding their rookie minicamp this weekend and they used the occasion as reason to finalize agreements with 11 undrafted free agents.

A couple of the new additions to the roster are tight ends. The Cowboys did not draft any players at the position last week.

D.J. Rogers caught 34 passes for 319 yards and two touchdowns during his final season at TCU. Michael Trigg played at USC and Ole Miss before transferring to Baylor for the last two seasons. He had 80 catches for 1,089 yards and nine touchdowns while with the Bears.

The Cowboys also signed Georgia Southern wide receiver Camden Brown, Kansas defensive tackle Tommy Dunn, Baylor tackle Sidney Fugar, Virginia Tech defensive tackle Kelvin Gilliam, SMU wide receiver Jordan Hudson, Vanderbilt linebacker Langston Patterson, Kentucky tackle Shiyazh Pete, Tulsa running back Dominic Richardson, and Kansas defensive tackle D.J. Withers.