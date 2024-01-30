Cowboys announce DeMarcus Lawrence, Tyler Smith, Jake Ferguson will go to Pro Bowl

The Cowboys had seven players selected to the NFC’s initial Pro Bowl roster and three more were added to the team on Tuesday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence, guard Tyler Smith, and tight end Jake Ferguson will take part in this week’s activities in Orlando. The Cowboys announced that Smith is taking guard Zack Martin’s place, so there will be nine Cowboys involved in the festivities.

Lawrence replaces 49ers defensive end Nick Bosa. He had 50 tackles, four sacks, and a forced fumble on his way to being selected for a fourth Pro Bowl.

Ferguson is taking the place of 49ers tight end George Kittle. He had 71 catches for 761 yards and five touchdowns in his second NFL season.