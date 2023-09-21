Cowboys announce Trevon Diggs’ torn ACL, end of his season

The Cowboys confirmed cornerback Trevon Diggs injured his left knee in Thursday’s practice, ending his season.

“Cornerback Trevon Diggs suffered a left knee injury during today’s practice,” the team said in a statement. “A subsequent MRI was performed that confirmed a torn ACL. A timetable for Diggs’ return to play has not been established, but he is currently projected to miss the remainder of the current season.”

Diggs missed only five games his first three seasons and earned two Pro Bowls and an All-Pro in that time.

He has 18 career interceptions, including one in two games this season, and 52 passes defensed, including three this season.

The Cowboys will miss him, but they are deep at the position with veterans Stephon Gilmore, DaRon Bland, Jourdan Lewis and Noah Igbinboghene.