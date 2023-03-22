 Skip navigation
Cowboys announce signing of long snapper Trent Sieg

  
Published March 22, 2023 01:10 PM
The Cowboys lost long snapper Jake McQuaide to the Lions two days ago. They filled the spot Wednesday, signing free agent Trent Sieg.

The Raiders let Sieg go two days after signing Jacob Bobenmoyer.

Sieg, 27, was with the Raiders for five seasons. He signed a three-year extension with the team during the 2021 offseason and was scheduled to make $1.080 million in the final year of his deal.

Sieg entered the NFL as an undrafted free agent in 2018, signing with the Ravens. The Ravens waived him out of the preseason, and he signed with the Raiders two weeks later.

He has played 80 games, missing only one game the past four seasons, and Sieg has made five tackles. He made two tackles in 17 games last season.