Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_jones_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 23, Daniel Jones
nbc_simms_calebwilliams_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 20, Caleb Williams
nbc_csu_watson_240528.jpg
Simms’ ‘24 Top 40 QBs: No. 24, Deshaun Watson

Other PFT Content

Comcast-Stream-Saver-16x9-homepage-center-v2.jpg
Comcast’s StreamSaver makes Peacock, Netflix, AppleTV+ available for $15 a month
Arena Football: Arena Bowl
Arena Football League moves forward, but still feels wobbly
San Francisco 49ers v Washington Commanders
The Commanders keep sending mixed messages on whether they’re done with old name and logo

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Cowboys canceled in-person team activities after storms knocked out power

  
Published May 28, 2024 03:09 PM

Severe storms swept through Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday morning. Winds clocked at 80 mph has left the area with power outages, downed trees and other damage to homes and businesses in the area.

More than 500,000 people lost power, and Dallas County has issued a disaster declaration.

Video from Fox News 4 shows the moment the power goes out at The Star, the Cowboys’ training facility in Frisco.

It forced the Cowboys to cancel in-person team activities for Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The second week of organized team activities is scheduled to begin Wednesday as planned.

The Cowboys are conducting their OTAs without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is seeking a contract extension, but star edge rusher Micah Parsons has said he would participate this week after skipping last week’s start of OTAs.