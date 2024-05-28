Cowboys canceled in-person team activities after storms knocked out power

Severe storms swept through Dallas-Fort Worth on Tuesday morning. Winds clocked at 80 mph has left the area with power outages, downed trees and other damage to homes and businesses in the area.

More than 500,000 people lost power, and Dallas County has issued a disaster declaration.

Video from Fox News 4 shows the moment the power goes out at The Star, the Cowboys’ training facility in Frisco.

It forced the Cowboys to cancel in-person team activities for Tuesday, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports. The second week of organized team activities is scheduled to begin Wednesday as planned.

The Cowboys are conducting their OTAs without star receiver CeeDee Lamb, who is seeking a contract extension, but star edge rusher Micah Parsons has said he would participate this week after skipping last week’s start of OTAs.