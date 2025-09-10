Cowboys CB DaRon Bland missed practice with a foot injury

Cowboys cornerback DaRon Bland missed practice Wednesday with a foot injury.

Bland had a stress fracture in his foot during the team’s 2024 training camp and did not return until Week 12. It is not clear whether it is the same foot Bland has injured this time.

He played all 63 snaps Thursday night and made three tackles.

Safety Malik Hooker also is dealing with a foot injury, and the Cowboys list him as limited in Wednesday’s practice.

The Giants were without offensive lineman Andrew Thomas (foot) and defensive tackle Dexter Lawrence (personal) at Wednesday’s practice, with wide receiver Malik Nabers (back) limited.