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Cowboys, city of Arlington set to extend lease agreement to 2055

  
Published April 9, 2026 07:55 PM

The Cowboys have called Arlington home since 2009. They will call it home until at least 2055.

The Cowboys and the city of Arlington are finalizing a lease extension at AT&T Stadium, Mayor Jim Ross told the Fort Worth Star-Telegram.

The original lease was set to expire in 2039, but will be extended by 16 years.

“A huge project that will hit the agenda next week is we’re extending the Cowboys’ lease here in Arlington to 2055,” Ross told the newspaper. “That is a phenomenal deal, because that means the small business around the entertainment district, and everybody else, has now 30 more years of having the Cowboys here in Tarrant County and the Cowboys here in Arlington. We are super stoked about what’s going on, and we have tremendous momentum.”

Despite its age, AT&T Stadium remains one of the marquee venues in the NFL.

It hosted a Super Bowl in 2011, NBA All-Star Weekend in 2010, the NCAA Men’s Final Four in 2014, a College Football Playoff National Championship in 2015 and became the new permanent home of the Cotton Bowl in 2010.

The Cowboys committed $295 million to renovate the stadium in anticipation of the FIFA World Cup.

The stadium will host nine matches this summer, the most of any venue in the tournament.