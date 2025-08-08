Cowboys claim OL Nick Broeker off of waivers

The Cowboys placed a pair of offensive linemen on injured reserve Friday and they added one to the roster in another move.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have claimed guard Nick Broeker off of waivers. Broeker was dropped by the Steelers on Thursday.

Friday’s report also shows that they placed Dakoda Shepley on injured reserve. The team previously announced that Rob Hunt went on the list and that they signed running back Malik Davis.

Broeker played in 12 games for the Texans over the last two seasons with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams. He signed with the Steelers in May.