nbc_pft_mlynchphotographer_250808.jpg
Lynch embracing post-football life as photographer
nbc_pft_bengals_250808.jpg
Bengals ‘not clean enough’ in preseason opener
nbc_pft_overduestatue_250808.jpg
PFT Draft: Who’s overdue for a statue?

Other PFT Content

NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Cowboys need to call Micah Parsons’s agent, ASAFP
NFL: Preseason-Baltimore Ravens at Atlanta Falcons
Iowa hires former NFL G.M. Scott Pioli as “consultant”
Cowboys claim OL Nick Broeker off of waivers

  
Published August 8, 2025 05:17 PM

The Cowboys placed a pair of offensive linemen on injured reserve Friday and they added one to the roster in another move.

The NFL’s daily transaction report shows that they have claimed guard Nick Broeker off of waivers. Broeker was dropped by the Steelers on Thursday.

Friday’s report also shows that they placed Dakoda Shepley on injured reserve. The team previously announced that Rob Hunt went on the list and that they signed running back Malik Davis.

Broeker played in 12 games for the Texans over the last two seasons with the majority of his snaps coming on special teams. He signed with the Steelers in May.