Cowboys claim OL Trevor Keegan off waivers from Eagles

  
Published August 28, 2025 05:05 PM

The Cowboys have added a former member of the Eagles to their roster a week ahead of their opening night visit to Philadelphia.

Mike Garafolo of NFL Media reports that the Cowboys have claimed offensive lineman Trevor Keegan off of waivers. Keegan made the initial cut to 53 players before being waived on Wednesday.

Keegan started at left guard at Michigan for three years and was a fifth-round pick of the Eagles in 2024. He played one game for the Eagles last season and saw time at center as well as guard this offseason.

T.J. Bass and Brock Hoffman join Keegan as depth options on the interior of the offensive line in Dallas.