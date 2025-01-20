Cowboys complete interview with Seahawks assistant Leslie Frazier

The Cowboys completed an in-person interview with Seahawks assistant head coach Leslie Frazier, the team announced Monday.

They interviewed former Jets head coach Robert Saleh last week, making him compliant with the Rooney Rule.

The Cowboys had a virtual interview with Eagles offensive coordinator Kellen Moore last week, too, and he is among the favorites for the job. Though they are allowed to hire a head coach now, the Cowboys would have to wait until the Eagles’ season is complete to hire Moore.

Frazier was the head coach of the Vikings from 2011-13 after taking over as interim coach for the final six games of 2010. He went 21-32-1. This is his first interview request in this hiring cycle.

Frazier, who began his NFL coaching career in 1999, was the Bucs’ defensive coordinator (2014-15), the Ravens’ secondary coach (2016) and the Bills’ defensive coordinator (2017-22) after his stint with the Vikings. He was out of the league in 2023 before Mike Macdonald hired him in Seattle before this season.

Jerry Jones’ eight previous hires for the Cowboys have been either former head coaches and/or have a tie with Jones. Frazier and Saleh both have previous head coaching experience. Moore played for and coached for the Cowboys.