Cowboys DC Matt Eberflus to call plays from upstairs the rest of the season

  
Published December 18, 2025 01:06 PM

The Cowboys are making a change to their defensive operations for the final three weeks of the season.

Defensive coordinator Matt Eberflus told reporters on Thursday that he will call the team’s defensive plays from the booth for the rest of the season. Eberflus has called plays from the sideline for the first 14 games, but said that he and head coach Brian Schottenheimer agreed it would be the right move for the team.

“I’ve done it before, it’s been a while, but it’s going to be a good adjustment,” Eberflus said, via Tommy Yarrish of the team’s website.

While they haven’t officially been eliminated from playoff contention at this point, it’s almost certainly too late for the change to help the Cowboys made the playoffs. The team is 31st in the league in points allowed, however, and anything that might help them improve on that performance is worth a shot as the Cowboys start looking ahead to how they can be better in 2025.