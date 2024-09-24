Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence remains limited in Tuesday’s practice

The Cowboys’ practice report Tuesday was the same as the estimated report Monday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) remained a limited participant. He played 51 of 63 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, totaling five tackles.

Safety Markquese Bell (ankle) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) did not practice, putting their availability in question with Thursday’s game against the Giants looming. Bell left Sunday’s game with his injury, playing one defensive snap and 14 on special teams, and Carson played all but one snap.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot), receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) were full participants.