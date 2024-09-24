 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_jdanielsv2_240924.jpg
Daniels proves he is ‘the real deal’ vs. Bengals
nbc_pft_fillblanks_v2_240924.jpg
Fill in the Blank: Dalton, Steelers QB situation
nbc_pft_tmclaurin_240924.jpg
Examining McLaurin’s ‘superhuman catch’

Other PFT Content

Father of Mine
It’s a Father of Mine and Son of Mine giveaway weekend
Los Angeles Rams Training Camp
Rams place two on injured reserve, but not Cooper Kupp
Green Bay Packers v Denver Broncos
Christian Watson’s touchdown gives Packers a 26-24 lead
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys DE DeMarcus Lawrence remains limited in Tuesday’s practice

  
Published September 24, 2024 06:43 PM

The Cowboys’ practice report Tuesday was the same as the estimated report Monday.

Defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence (shoulder) remained a limited participant. He played 51 of 63 defensive snaps in Sunday’s loss to the Ravens, totaling five tackles.

Safety Markquese Bell (ankle) and cornerback Caelen Carson (shoulder) did not practice, putting their availability in question with Thursday’s game against the Giants looming. Bell left Sunday’s game with his injury, playing one defensive snap and 14 on special teams, and Carson played all but one snap.

Cornerback Trevon Diggs (foot), receiver CeeDee Lamb (ankle), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (back) and tight end John Stephens (hamstring) were full participants.