 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_refereeinjured_251121.jpg
Referee Hill carted off during Bills vs. Texans
nbc_pft_texans_flowers_251121.jpg
Wild finish caps off Texans’ win over Bills
nbc_pft_showmesomething_251121.jpg
Sanders, Jones must show something in Week 12

Other PFT Content

NFL: NOV 02 Vikings at Lions
J.J. McCarthy has developed an angry alter ego
NFL: Dallas Cowboys at New York Jets
Aaron Glenn again will not say who will start for Jets at QB in Week 10
Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Chargers
Report: Antonio Gates hosted and played in a rigged poker game
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys DL Solomon Thomas is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 12

  
Published November 21, 2025 11:10 AM

The NFL Players Association has named Cowboys defensive lineman their Community MVP for Week 12 of the 2025 season.

Thomas led a mental health discussion with students at South Oak Cliff High School this week and spoke to those students about the importance of asking for help during difficult times in their lives. Thomas shared his own experience with anxiety as well as his feelings of grief associated with the suicide deaths of teammate Marshawn Kneeland and his sister Ella.

After the discussion, Thomas also presented a $10,000 donation from his foundation and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation to Dallas ISD Mental Health Services.

“Being named an NFLPA Community MVP is an honor. The real motivation behind my work is my sister Ella, Marshawn, and every young person who’s struggling in silence,” Thomas said in a statement. “I carry her with me in everything I do, and I’m committed to using my platform to make sure families have the support, tools and community she and others deserve. This recognition fuels me to go even harder for the kids, parents, teachers and coaches who have earned a world where mental health is protected and valued.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a non-profit of Thomas’ choice and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.