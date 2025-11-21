Cowboys DL Solomon Thomas is the NFLPA Community MVP for Week 12

The NFL Players Association has named Cowboys defensive lineman their Community MVP for Week 12 of the 2025 season.

Thomas led a mental health discussion with students at South Oak Cliff High School this week and spoke to those students about the importance of asking for help during difficult times in their lives. Thomas shared his own experience with anxiety as well as his feelings of grief associated with the suicide deaths of teammate Marshawn Kneeland and his sister Ella.

After the discussion, Thomas also presented a $10,000 donation from his foundation and the Gene and Jerry Jones Family Foundation to Dallas ISD Mental Health Services.

“Being named an NFLPA Community MVP is an honor. The real motivation behind my work is my sister Ella, Marshawn, and every young person who’s struggling in silence,” Thomas said in a statement. “I carry her with me in everything I do, and I’m committed to using my platform to make sure families have the support, tools and community she and others deserve. This recognition fuels me to go even harder for the kids, parents, teachers and coaches who have earned a world where mental health is protected and valued.”

The NFLPA will donate $10,000 to a non-profit of Thomas’ choice and he will join the other weekly MVPs in being eligible for the Alan Page Award at the end of the season.