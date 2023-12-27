Cowboys-Dolphins delivers massive audience for Fox

It looked like a playoff game. It felt like a playoff game. And it was consumed like a playoff game.

The Christmas Eve Cowboys-Dolphins game on Fox racked up 31.5 million viewers on average, according to Austin Karp of Sports Business Journal.

The massive audience gives Fox a slight lead over CBS for the national 4:25 p.m. ET window. Via Karp, it’s 24.93 million for Fox, and 24.85 million for CBS.

CBS can retake the lead this weekend, when it has the Bengals-Chiefs game in the late-afternoon window.

In Week 18, both CBS and Fox will have games at 4:25 p.m. ET. The final kickoff times for Week 18 will be determined after Week 17 concludes.