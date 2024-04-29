Cowboys, Ezekiel Elliott agree to one-year, $3 million deal with $2 million guaranteed

Ezekiel Elliott is back in Dallas, making a lot less money than he made in his previous stint with the Cowboys.

Elliott has agreed to a one-year deal worth $3 million, including $2 million guaranteed, according to Clarence Hill of the Star-Telegram.

That’s a big step down for Elliott, who made $70 million during his seven seasons with the Cowboys from 2016 to 2022. But it’s the reality of the running back market in the NFL that Elliott wasn’t going to get a big payday, from the Cowboys or anyone else.

Elliott led the league in rushing twice with the Cowboys, in 2016 and 2018, but his production has declined and he’s coming off a season in which he totaled a career-low 642 rushing yards and averaged a career-low 3.5 yards per carry with the Patriots last season.

Elliott is scheduled to take his physical with the Cowboys this morning, and his signing could become official after that.