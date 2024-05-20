Cowboys fall behind DFW’s other major pro sports teams in on-field success

The Cowboys will always be No. 1 in Dallas-Fort Worth. They are America’s Team for a reason.

They are the most valuable sports team in the world, according to Forbes, and based on their annual TV ratings, the most watched sports team in the U.S.

The Cowboys, though, have fallen behind the other major sports teams in DFW in on-field success.

The Rangers won their first World Series in October, beating the Arizona Diamondbacks.

The Stars and Mavericks both clinched berths into their conference finals on Saturday.

Dallas’ NHL team beat the Colorado Avalanche 2-1 in double overtime of a game that started Friday and ended early Saturday morning. The Stars advance to the Western Conference finals for the second consecutive season and for the third time the past five seasons.

Dallas’ NBA team advanced to the Western Conference finals for the second time in three seasons, with Luka Doncic leading the Mavericks to a Game 6 win over top-seeded Oklahoma City.

The Cowboys, of course, have not played in the NFC Championship Game since 1995, which also was their last Super Bowl title. That was more than 10,300 days ago. Since then, the Mavericks have won an NBA title, the Stars a Stanley Cup and the Rangers a World Series.

It has turned the Cowboys into the butt of jokes in Dallas-Fort Worth, even among their own fans.

But they remain the most popular team in town, which, as Mike Florio is so fond of saying, might be the team’s biggest accomplishment considering their postseason record the past 28 seasons.