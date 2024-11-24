Cowboys’ first third-quarter touchdown of the season gives them 10-9 lead

The Cowboys had not scored a third-quarter touchdown this season. They have Sunday, taking a 10-9 lead on the Commanders.

Cooper Rush threw a 6-yard touchdown to Jalen Tolbert with 4:40 left in the period. Brandon Aubrey, who missed a field goal and had a field goal blocked in the first half, made the PAT to give the Cowboys the one-point advantage.

Commanders defensive back Noah Igbinoghene, a former Cowboy, was called for defensive pass interference on Tolbert two plays before the touchdown. The 24-yard penalty set up Tolbert’s touchdown catch after a Trey Lance run lost 3 yards.

Rush is 17-of-21 for 173 yards with a touchdown.

The Commanders list right tackle Andrew Wylie (head) as questionable to return, and running back Brian Robinson, who returned briefly from an ankle injury, is questionable again.