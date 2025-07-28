 Skip navigation
Cowboys G Rob Jones to miss extended time with neck injury

  
The Cowboys are going to be without an offensive lineman for the coming months.

Guard Rob Jones suffered a broken bone in his neck during Sunday’s practice. Jones said the injury happened early in the session and that he expects to miss extended time because of the injury.

“They’re saying it’ll be about two, three months,” Jones said, via the team’s website.

Jones played 49 games and made 30 starts in four years with the Dolphins before signing in Dallas this offseason. He was slated to provide depth behind Tyler Smith and Tyler Booker this season, but that role will now fall to Saahdiq Charles, T.J. Bass, and Brock Hoffman.