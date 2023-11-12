Cowboys gained 368 yards in first half, lead Giants 28-0 at halftime

The Cowboys beat the Giants 40-0 on opening day. It could be worse — much worse — today unless the Cowboys call off the dogs.

Dallas gained 368 yards in the first half and leads New York 28-0 at halftime.

The Cowboys scored on four of seven possessions. They failed to score on the goal line on their first possession, punted on their second drive and threw an interception on their fourth.

Dak Prescott is 18-of-24 for 239 yards with two touchdowns and an interception. He also ran for a 10-yard touchdown.

Brandin Cooks, who was barely used in last week’s loss to the Eagles, has seven catches for 104 yards and a touchdown. CeeDee Lamb has six catches for 98 yards and a 12-yard touchdown run. Jake Ferguson has a 1-yard touchdown catch.

Rico Dowdle has four carries for 50 yards and Tony Pollard 48 yards on 11 carries.

The Giants, who have rookie quarterback Tommy DeVito making his first start, have only 27 yards on 22 plays. DeVito is 4-of-9 for 24 yards, and Saquon Barkley has 1 yard on seven carries.