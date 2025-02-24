 Skip navigation
Cowboys have begun talks with soon-to-be free agent Osa Odighizuwa

  
Published February 24, 2025 12:12 AM

The Cowboys have begun negotiations with the agent for defensive tackle Osa Odighizuwa, executive vice president Stephen Jones told David Moore of the Dallas Morning News on Sunday.

Odighizuwa is scheduled to become a free agent next month.

He had a career-high 4.5 sacks and 23 quarterback hits and will find a healthy market if he hits free agency.

“We have had negotiations with Osa,‘’ Jones told Moore. “I just think Osa is a really good football player. He’s an important piece.‘’

The Cowboys have used the franchise tag 11 times for eight different players, but they are not expected to use it on Odighizuwa. That would cost them $23.4 million for 2025, but the transition tag is a more palatable $18.9 million.

“It’s a tool,‘’ Jones said. “It’s something we haven’t ruled out using. We’ll just see how this week goes and how our visits [with his agent] go.‘’

The Cowboys also will try to keep cornerback Jourdan Lewis and running back Rico Dowdle. DeMarcus Lawrence’s future is uncertain after he played only four games last season, but the Cowboys are interested in his return if the defensive end wants to continue his career.