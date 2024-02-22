Cowboys hire former Boston College OC Steve Shimko as an offensive assistant

The Cowboys have hired former Boston College offensive coordinator Steve Shimko as an offensive assistant, the team announced Wednesday.

He replaces Will Harriger, who the Panthers hired as their quarterbacks coach.

Shimko reunites with offensive coordinator Brian Schottenheimer after the two worked together in Seattle from 2018-19.

Shimko’s experience includes working as a graduate assistant at Rutgers, Western Michigan and Georgia. He landed his first on-field job at Garden City Community College as the offensive coordinator and quarterbacks coach in 2016.

He held that job until leaving for the Seahawks.

Shimko joined Boston College as tight ends coach in 2020 and became the quarterbacks coach in 2022 and offensive coordinator for the Eagles in 2023.

Shimko is the fifth assistant to join Mike McCarthy’s staff this offseason, the first on the offensive side of the ball. Newly hired defensive coordinator Mike Zimmer joins Jeff Zgonina (defensive line coach), Paul Guenther (defensive run game coordinator) and Greg Ellis (assistant defensive line coach) as the new faces on the defensive side.