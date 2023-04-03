 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

Phillips 66 National Championships - Day 2
Annie Lazor, Olympic breaststroke medalist, sets swimming retirement, move to coaching
oly_swm200bu_nationals_230627_1920x1080_2238033475712.jpg
2023 U.S. Swimming Championships results
oly_sww100br_nationals_230630_1920x1080.jpg
Lilly King makes it 16 in a row, Lydia Jacoby makes first world team at swimming nationals

Top Clips

nbc_golf_gc_folwerpresser_230630.jpg
Fowler confident entering Rd. 3 at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_gc_morikawapresserdisc_230630.jpg
Morikawa ‘focused’ entering weekend at Detroit GC
nbc_golf_pga_rickiefowlereagle_230630.jpg
Fowler hits stellar eagle at No. 17 at Detroit GC

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys hosting Zay Flowers, Jalin Hyatt, Trenton Simpson on pre-draft visits

  
Published April 3, 2023 10:24 AM
nbc_pft_cowboyselliot_230328
March 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe Ezekiel Elliott will land and explain why it’s likely to be decided after the 2023 NFL Draft.

A few of the Cowboys’ allotted 30 pre-draft visits are taking place in the next couple of days.

Boston College wide receiver Zay Flowers is visiting the Cowboys today, and Tennessee wide receiver Jalin Hyatt and Clemson linebacker Trenton Simpson are both visiting the Cowboys tomorrow, according to NFL Network.

The Cowboys traded for Brandin Cooks already this offseason, but they’ve frequently been linked to receivers in the draft as they continue to try to bolster their passing game. Flowers could be an option with the Cowboys’ first-round pick, No. 26 overall. Hyatt would be more likely in the second round (where the Cowboys pick No. 58 overall) or the third round (No. 90).

Simpson appears likely to go in the late first or early second round.