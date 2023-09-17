Cowboys kick Jets 30-10 to outscore New York teams 70-10

The Cowboys are rolling into 2023 like they own it.

A week after beating the Giants 40-0, the Cowboys domianted the Jets 30-10. It wasn’t that close.

The Cowboys settled for five field goals with four of them coming in the red zone. Brandon Aubrey was good from 35, 21, 55, 26 and 30, with the final four coming in the second half as the Cowboys outscored the Jets 12-0.

Zach Wilson, who is replacing the injured Aaron Rodgers, was sacked three times, hit five times and threw interceptions to Jayron Kearse, Trevon Diggs and Malik Hooker. Micah Parsons had two sacks, four tackles, four quarterback hits and forced and recovered a Dalvin Cook fumble.

The Jets had four turnovers and no takeaways.

Wilson went 12-of-27 for 170 yards and a 68-yard touchdown throw to Garrett Wilson, which was the Jets’ sole highlight of the game.

The Cowboys outgained the Jets 382 to 215 and had 83 plays to 46 for New York.

Dak Prescott went 31-of-38 for 255 yards and two touchdowns, and Tony Pollard ran for 72 yards on 25 carries. CeeDee Lamb caught 11 passes for 143 yards, and Pollard contributed seven catches for 37 yards.