Cowboys lead Chiefs 17-14 at halftime

For a second consecutive week, the Cowboys fell behind. For the second consecutive week, the Cowboys dug out of their hole.

The deficit was less than the 21-0 the Cowboys trailed the Eagles last week. They were behind the Chiefs 7-0 and 14-7 but rallied for a 17-14 halftime lead.

Dak Prescott threw an interception on the third play from scrimmage, allowing the Chiefs to jump out front with a two-play, 37-yard drive. Rashee Rice scored on a 27-yard touchdown pass from Patrick Mahomes, who threw a 2-yard touchdown pass to Travis Kelce on the Chiefs’ second drive.

The Chiefs punted on their final two drives of the half. Rookie left tackle Josh Simmons was a big reason his team failed to score on those two drives, with an illegal formation penalty and two holding penalties to put the Chiefs behind the sticks.

The Cowboys didn’t punt on their four drives, not counting a one-play drive to close out the half, and scored on three consecutive.

Prescott threw a 15-yard touchdown to CeeDee Lamb and Malik Davis ran for a 43-yard touchdown. The Cowboys also got a 49-yard field goal from Brandon Aubrey.

The Cowboys outgained the Chiefs 232 to 169, with Prescott going 16-of-22 for 160 yards with a touchdown and an interception. Lamb has five catches for 53 yards and a touchdown, and Davis has three carries for 47 yards and a touchdown.

Mahomes is 9-of-12 for 89 yards and two touchdowns, with Rice catching three for 41 yards and a touchdown. Kareem Hunt has eight carries for 45 yards.