Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton: I wasn’t good last year, I want to do better

  
Published June 3, 2025 02:44 PM

Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton became a starter as a rookie last season, but he knows he wasn’t good enough.

I didn’t do too good last year,” Guyton said, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “I want to do better. I want to be a guy that can be depended on.”

Guyton missed time last year with an illness and injuries, but he said that’s not a justification for not being ready to play at a high level when called upon.

“I’m not going to make any excuses,” Guyton said. “I just didn’t play as good as I needed to last year. I’m coming with a different attitude this year to become a better player.”

Guyton said his commitment to getting better in Year Two has included a healthier diet and starting to work out at the team facility even before the offseason program began.

“I just feel like I have a lot to prove, and I needed to work on things, and getting in here earlier was the way I was going to do it,” Guyton said.

The Cowboys need to see that hard work pay off in Guyton’s performance, and a big improvement in his second NFL season.