Cowboys LG Tyler Smith injured his plantar fascia

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith has been one of the best offensive linemen in the NFL this season. The Cowboys might have to play without him in the short term, but they are hoping he can play through it for the playoffs.

Smith grabbed his left foot after pass blocking for Dak Prescott with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter. He did not return, with T.J. Bass replacing him.

Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said after the game that Smith tore his plantar fascia in his left foot.

“If that’s the case, that’s not as negative as it sounds,” Jones said. “I’m not as pessimistic as I might ought to be, and I don’t have full satisfactory details. But I’m hopeful that he’ll be able to play with this.”

Smith told reporters he will undergo an MRI on Sunday, which will determine his status moving forward. He anticipates being able to play with the injury.