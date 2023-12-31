Cowboys LG Tyler Smith questionable to return with foot injury

Cowboys left guard Tyler Smith was injured with 1:52 remaining in the third quarter.

Smith immediately grabbed his left foot after blocking for Dak Prescott on an incompletion to Brandin Cooks. He eventually limped off the field and into the sideline medical tent.

The Cowboys list Smith as questionable to return with a foot injury.

Dallas capped off the 10-play, 42-yard drive with a 51-yard Brandon Aubrey field goal to tie the game 10-10.

The Lions since had Michael Badgley kick a 30-yard field goal after driving to the Dallas 7 before stalling. The field goal was set up by a 63-yard pass from Jared Goff to Jameson Williams.

Detroit leads 13-10 with 12:18 remaining in the fourth quarter.