Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

During last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles, Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton went viral for putting a head slap on Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt.

The league apparently took notice of the play.

Per Patrik Walker of the team’s website, Guyton was fined $12,172 for the play for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walker notes Guyton plans to appeal the fine.

Via Todd Brock of USA Today, Guyton noted that hew ash’t intending to deliver a head shot on the play.

“You want to play as close to the edge as you can but don’t go over it,” Guyton said. “Playing physical can mean anything, and it has a lot of different definitions and different things and ways that you play — run plays and pass plays and your hands and the way that you’re finishing a block. There’s just so many ways to be physical, and I guess that was just one of them.”

At 0-1, the Cowboys will host the Giants for their home opener this week.