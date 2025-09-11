 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_snfprev_250911.jpg
Penix vs. McCarthy matchup headlines SNF
nbc_pft_vikingsintgame_250911.jpg
Allen describes differences of calling Int’l games
nbc_pft_vikingsturnaround_250911.jpg
Vikings’ comeback rooted in complementary football

Other PFT Content

bigshield2.jpg
It’s a Week 1 Big Shield giveaway weekend
NFC Wild Card Playoffs: Minnesota Vikings v Los Angeles Rams
Ryan Clark apologizes for “on and off the air” interactions with Peter Schrager
nbc_pft_shieldv2_250819.jpg
Buy Big Shield today, read it this weekend
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys OT Tyler Guyton fined for unsportsmanlike conduct

  
Published September 11, 2025 10:35 AM

During last Thursday’s loss to the Eagles, Cowboys left tackle Tyler Guyton went viral for putting a head slap on Eagles linebacker Jalyx Hunt.

The league apparently took notice of the play.

Per Patrik Walker of the team’s website, Guyton was fined $12,172 for the play for unsportsmanlike conduct.

Walker notes Guyton plans to appeal the fine.

Via Todd Brock of USA Today, Guyton noted that hew ash’t intending to deliver a head shot on the play.

“You want to play as close to the edge as you can but don’t go over it,” Guyton said. “Playing physical can mean anything, and it has a lot of different definitions and different things and ways that you play — run plays and pass plays and your hands and the way that you’re finishing a block. There’s just so many ways to be physical, and I guess that was just one of them.”

At 0-1, the Cowboys will host the Giants for their home opener this week.