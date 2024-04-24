 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live
FMIA

PFT Clips

nbc_csu_qbbuzz_240424.jpg
Maye, McCarthy, and the latest NFL draft QB buzz
nbc_csu_draftbettingchanges_240424.jpg
How NFL draft betting has changed over the years
nbc_csu_defensiveplayerbuzz_240424.jpg
Who will be the first defensive player drafted?

Other PFT Content

cash_hundreds_sheet_200
Private equity firms prepare for NFL opportunities
NFL: Washington Commanders at New York Jets
Aaron Rodgers thinks Robert Kennedy Jr. is “in danger”
Syndication: Democrat and Chronicle
Bills need receivers; where will they find them?

Football Morning in America

FMIA-March-3.jpg
FMIA Finale: Onward
FMIA-Feb-25-V2.jpg
FMIA: It’s Time. Who’s Complaining? Not Me.
fmiamahomesdraft.jpg
FMIA: How KC landed Patrick Mahomes in 2017, mastermind Steve Spagnuolo & re-watching Super Bowl LVIII
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys pick up Micah Parsons’s fifth-year option

  
Published April 24, 2024 04:38 PM

Game on.

The Cowboys have exercised the fifth-year option for Micah Parsons, via Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News. Per the report, the option is based on Parsons as a defensive end, not a linebacker. It will pay him $21.32 million for 2025, fully guaranteed.

If Parsons had been characterized as a linebacker, he would have been in line for even more in 2025.

The designation technically is made by the league, based on the player’s snaps in the prior year. Now that the lower number has been applied to Parsons, it’s possible if not likely that a grievance will be filed.

Parsons is a victim of his immense talent and versatility. The Cowboys, instead of using him exclusively as a linebacker, move him around. That movement resulted in just enough snaps (apparently) for him to not be classified at the more valuable position.

The number for 2025 is important because it becomes the starting point for his franchise tag in 2026, if it gets to that point.

It shouldn’t. The Cowboys should pay him yesterday, and Parsons shouldn’t set foot on a football field until Jerry Jones breaks out the checkbook.

Ultimately, Parsons should be the highest paid non-quarterback in the NFL. Because he’s the most valuable non-quarterback in the NFL.