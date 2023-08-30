Cowboys place CB Nahshon Wright, OT Matt Waletzko on injured reserve

The Cowboys placed cornerback Nahshon Wright and offensive tackle Matt Waletzko on injured reserve/designated return.

Wright, who has a high ankle sprain, and Waletzko, who has a shoulder injury, will have to miss at least four games before returning.

The Cowboys replaced them on the 53-player roster with offensive lineman Chuma Edoga and long snapper Trent Sieg. Edoga, who has worked his way back from a knee injury, could have the swing tackle job in Week 1.

The team announced Monday that veteran cornerback C.J. Goodwin, a core special teams player, would return Tuesday. He did but on the practice squad instead of the active roster.

The Cowboys also signed linebacker Malik Jefferson, safety Sheldrick Redwine, linebacker/defensive end Tyrus Wheat, defensive end Durrell Johnson, cornerback Josh Butler, tight end Sean McKeon, tight end Princeton Fant, running back Malik Davis, center Brock Hoffman, wide receiver Jalen Cropper, wide receiver Tyron Johnson, offensive tackle Earl Bostick, offensive tackle Austin Taylor-Prioleau and interior offensive lineman Sean Harlow to their practice squad.