Cowboys place DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve

  
Published October 1, 2024 05:39 PM

The Cowboys made if official Tuesday, placing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return.

Lawrence has a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and is expected to need 4-8 weeks to recover, so the move was expected.

In 2021, Lawrence missed 10 games with a broken foot but returned to play the final six regular-season games and the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, Micah Parsons, also was injured during the game. He has a high ankle sprain and could miss the next two games before the bye, but the Cowboys have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.