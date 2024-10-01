Cowboys place DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve

The Cowboys made if official Tuesday, placing defensive end DeMarcus Lawrence on injured reserve. He will miss at least four games before becoming eligible to return.

Lawrence has a Lisfranc injury in his right foot and is expected to need 4-8 weeks to recover, so the move was expected.

In 2021, Lawrence missed 10 games with a broken foot but returned to play the final six regular-season games and the wild-card round of the playoffs.

The Cowboys’ other starting defensive end, Micah Parsons, also was injured during the game. He has a high ankle sprain and could miss the next two games before the bye, but the Cowboys have not ruled him out for Sunday’s game against the Steelers.