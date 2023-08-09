Cowboys RB Rico Dowdle on being No. 2 on depth chart: Biggest opportunity of my life

The Cowboys might sign a veteran running back before the start of the season, but for now, they want to see how the youngsters behind Tony Pollard perform in the preseason.

The team’s first unofficial depth chart of the preseason lists Rico Dowdle at second team with Malik Davis at third team and the group of veteran Ronald Jones and rookies Deuce Vaughn and Hunter Luepke at fourth team. Jones was on the roster bubble anyway before his two-game suspension.

Dowdle and Davis have little NFL experience, and Vaughn and Luepke no NFL experience.

Dowdle, who signed with the Cowboys as an undrafted free agent in 2020, has played only 20 career games with seven carries for 24 yards and four kickoff returns. As a rookie last season, Davis had 44 touches for 224 yards and a touchdown.

Now in his fourth year in the system, Dowdle has earned praise from coach Mike McCarthy.

“Rico has probably had some of the most impressive pass pro pickups so far this camp,” McCarthy said this week, via Patrik Walker of the team website.

Dowdle lost most of last season to a hip injury, seeing action in only five games and losing the No. 3 job to Davis by default. So, he is ready to show what he can do beginning in Saturday’s preseason game against the Jaguars.

“Biggest opportunity of my life,” Dowdle said. “To back up [Pollard] and get that No. 2 spot, I’ve been here four years, so I’m looking for the competition and the battle, and the opportunity that comes with it being in that No. 2 role. . . . Looking forward to showing what I can do.”