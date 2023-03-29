Cowboys re-sign Johnathan Hankins to one-year deal

 Skip navigation
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
MLB
NFL
NBA
NHL
NASCAR
Premier League
College Football
College Basketball
Horse Racing

Top News

MX Fox Raceway Chase Sexton races out of a deep rut.JPG
Chase Sexton returns for RedBud Nationals “in better shape” than Round 1
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
  • Dan Beaver
    ,
Xfinity car Chicago

Saturday Chicago Xfinity race: Start time, TV info, weather
FC Internazionale v Manchester City FC - UEFA Champions League Final 2022/23
Manchester City - Betting Preview
  • Brad Thomas
    ,
  • Brad Thomas
    ,

Top Clips

nbc_nas_shanevangisbergen_230630.jpg
van Gisbergen feeling ‘buzz’ ahead of NASCAR debut
nbc_indycar_gettoknowhertav2_230630.jpg
Get to know IndyCar driver Herta
oly_atm1500_dllausanne_230630_1920x1080_2240090179835.jpg
Ingebrigtsen sets meet record in men’s 1500m

Trending Teams

Washington Commanders Primary Logo
Washington Commanders
St. Louis Cardinals Primary Logo
St. Louis Cardinals
New York Yankees Primary Logo
New York Yankees
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys re-sign Johnathan Hankins to one-year deal

  
Published March 29, 2023 01:50 PM
nbc_pft_cowboyselliot_230328
March 28, 2023 08:55 AM
Mike Florio and Chris Simms weigh in on where they believe Ezekiel Elliott will land and explain why it’s likely to be decided after the 2023 NFL Draft.

The Cowboys are bringing back defensive tackle Johnathan Hankins on a one-year deal worth up to $1.5 million, Michael Gehlken of the Dallas Morning News reports.

The team still has hopes of re-signing Carlos Watkins to join Hankins, Osa Odighizuwa, Quinton Bohanna and Neville Gallimore at the position.

Hankins joined the Cowboys in a trade from the Raiders last season. He appeared in five games with the Cowboys, starting three, and totaled 10 tackles and a tackle for loss.

Hankins, who turns 31 on Thursday, entered the NFL as a second-round pick of the Giants in 2013. He spent four seasons in New York, one in Indianapolis and landed with the Raiders in 2018.

In his career, Hankins has played 138 games with 120 starts and has recorded 376 tackles, 14.5 sacks and 47 quarterback hits.