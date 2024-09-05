Cowboys rookie CB Caelen Carson pops up on practice report with knee injury

The Cowboys added an important player to their practice report Thursday.

Rookie cornerback Caelen Carson popped up with a knee injury. An addition to the report after the first reporting day usually is an indication the player was injured at practice, but Carson had a full practice.

Aaron Kasinitz of lonestarlive.com reports that Carson was walking without a limp in the locker room after practice.

Coach Mike McCarthy will have a news conference Friday morning, and the team will release its status report later in the day.

The fifth-rounder is being counted on to start while Pro Bowl cornerback DaRon Bland is out following foot surgery. Andrew Booth and Israel Mukuamu, who have combined for five career starts, are options behind Carson.

The rest of the team’s injury report remained the same: Tight end John Stephens (hamstring) was the only player to miss practice, and linebacker Damone Clark (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (knee), cornerback Israel Mukuamu (groin), defensive tackle Mazi Smith (Achilles) and safety Juanyeh Thomas (groin) were full participants.