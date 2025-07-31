Cowboys rookie CB Shavon Revel Jr. has had a setback in his rehab

Cowboys rookie cornerback Shavon Revel Jr. has had a setback in his rehab from a torn ACL and will not be return in time for the season opener, Nick Harris of the Fort Worth Star-Telegram reports.

Revel’s father told 105.3 The Fan that his son’s recovery likely needs another 6-8 weeks.

When they drafted Revel in the third round, the Cowboys had optimism he would return sometime during training camp in Southern California. They now will be deliberate in his return.

Revel was a potential first-round pick this time a year ago while at East Carolina, but he tore his ACL early in the season against Liberty. Dr. Dan Cooper, the Cowboys’ team doctor, performed Revel’s surgery.

Revel’s setback is another hit to the team’s cornerbacks room with Trevon Diggs and Josh Butler still rehabbing from knee surgery and Caelen Carson out 4-6 weeks with a hyperextended knee. Andrew Booth Jr. missed practice Thursday with a hamstring injury.

The Cowboys’ top two corners for now are DaRon Bland and Kaiir Elam and either Israel Mukuamu or Kemon Hall.