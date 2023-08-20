Cowboys rookie LB DeMarvion Overshown carted off with knee injury

Cowboys rookie linebacker DeMarvion Overshown was carted off in the first quarter of Saturday night’s preseason game at Seattle.

Overshown, a third-round pick, made what seemed to be a routine tackle on Seahawks running back Zach Charbonnet. Overshown’s feet did slide a bit on the turf.

He grabbed at his left leg after trying to get up.

Overshown walked off under his own power into the sideline medical tent, and he walked to the waiting cart on the sideline after being examined by Dr. Dan Cooper.

The Cowboys quickly ruled him out of a return tonight.

Overshown has performed so well that the Cowboys were counting on him having a role on a very good defense. His tackle on Charbonnet was his third of the night after he made six in the preseason opener against the Jaguars.