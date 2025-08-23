 Skip navigation
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Pro Football Talk
Rumor Mill
PFT Video
PFT PM
PFT Live

PFT Clips

nbc_pft_harbaughv2_250822.jpg
Meyer questions if NFL should punish Harbaugh
nbc_pft_playoffteams_250822.jpg
NFL teams most likely to rebound into the playoffs
nbc_pft_billbelichick_250822.jpg
Belichick candidly compares NFL, NCAA

Other PFT Content

New York Jets v New York Giants - NFL Preseason 2025
Aaron Glenn: Jets won’t be trading Breece Hall
BigShield.jpg
Get a signed book from the first box of Big Shield
NFL: Dallas Cowboys Training Camp
Trial in sexual assault lawsuit against Jerry Jones is delayed, again
Favorites
Sign up to follow your favorites on all your devices.
Sign up

Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue leaves with an ankle injury

  
Published August 22, 2025 10:46 PM

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue made his preseason debut Friday night and scored his first touchdown.

But his night didn’t end the way he wanted it to end.

The Cowboys have ruled out Blue with an ankle injury.

It is the same right ankle/heel that he originally injured in an Aug. 7 training camp practice, according to the Cowboys broadcast. Blue only returned to practice Tuesday, missing almost two weeks.

The Cowboys start the season Sept. 4.

The fifth-round pick had nine carries for 25 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run. He was injured on a tackle by Falcons defensive lineman Simeon Barrow at the end of Blue’s 6-yard reception from Will Grier with 13:17 remaining in the game.

The play was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty on Josh Kelly.