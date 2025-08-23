Cowboys rookie RB Jaydon Blue leaves with an ankle injury

Cowboys rookie running back Jaydon Blue made his preseason debut Friday night and scored his first touchdown.

But his night didn’t end the way he wanted it to end.

The Cowboys have ruled out Blue with an ankle injury.

It is the same right ankle/heel that he originally injured in an Aug. 7 training camp practice, according to the Cowboys broadcast. Blue only returned to practice Tuesday, missing almost two weeks.

The Cowboys start the season Sept. 4.

The fifth-round pick had nine carries for 25 yards, scoring on a 1-yard run. He was injured on a tackle by Falcons defensive lineman Simeon Barrow at the end of Blue’s 6-yard reception from Will Grier with 13:17 remaining in the game.

The play was negated by an offensive pass interference penalty on Josh Kelly.