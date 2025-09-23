 Skip navigation
nbc_pft_colts_250922.jpg
Colts are ‘for real’ after dismantling Titans
nbc_pft_week3_250922.jpg
NFL Week 3 superlatives: Backup QBs, Rodgers
nbc_pft_bigdom_250922.jpg
Eagles’ ‘Big Dom’ fined for texting violation

SPORTS-FBN-PERKINS-COLUMN-FL
If change is coming in Miami, will it be Mike McDaniel, Chris Grier, or both?
NFL: New Orleans Saints at Pittsburgh Steelers
On Sunday at Pittsburgh, the Seahawks made “Renegade” their song
NFL: Carolina Panthers at Arizona Cardinals
Two of three late-afternoon games had moments of silence for Charlie Kirk
Cowboys rookie RG Tyler Booker out multiple weeks with high ankle sprain

  
Published September 22, 2025 08:24 PM

CeeDee Lamb was not the only offensive player the Cowboys lost to a high ankle sprain on Sunday. Rookie right guard Tyler Booker will also miss time with the same injury.

Booker is expected to land on injured reserve, with a timeline of 4-6 weeks, according to multiple reports.

He played every snap against the Bears.

Booker got hit in the back by running back Miles Sanders and fell to the ground late in the game before Bears defensive lineman Andrew Billings appeared to roll over Booker’s ankle.

The Cowboys placed center Cooper Beebe on injured reserve last week with a high ankle sprain.

Brock Hoffman replaced Beebe, and T.J. Bass likely moves into Booker’s spot for the foreseeable future.

“I thought one of our strengths this year [is] that offensive line and sure thought that way with how we got started out there running the ball,” Cowboys owner Jerry Jones said of Booker, via Todd Archer of ESPN. “Bottomline is: That’s a setback for us.”

Jones said the Cowboys will consider placing Lamb on injured reserve, too, with Lamb and Booker out multiple “games.”

“We’re looking at that,” Jones said. “We’ll watch it a few more days. We don’t have to decide right now.”