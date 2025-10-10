 Skip navigation
Cowboys rule out five players, list seven others as questionable

  
Published October 10, 2025 04:30 PM

The Cowboys ruled out wide receiver CeeDee Lamb and right guard Tyler Booker for a third consecutive game. Both have ankle sprains.

The team chose not to put either player on injured reserve, hoping both would miss only three games.

The Cowboys also ruled out wide receiver KaVontae Turpin (foot), linebacker Jack Sanborn (concussion) and running back Miles Sanders (knee/ankle). Sanders will head to season-ending injured reserve Saturday, executive vice president Stephen Jones said on his radio show on 105.3 The Fan.

The Cowboys have given seven other players an injury designation.

Left guard Tyler Smith (knee), cornerback DaRon Bland (shoulder), cornerback Trevon Diggs (knee), defensive end Marshawn Kneeland (ankle), wide receiver Jonathan Mingo (knee), cornerback Caelen Carson (knee) and offensive tackle Ajani Cornelius (knee/knee) are questionable.

Mingo and Carson remain on injured reserve and have just completed their second week of practice in their 21-day practice window.

Left tackle Tyler Guyton (concussion) is cleared to return after missing Sunday’s game.