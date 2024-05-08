 Skip navigation
Cowboys set to sign 12 undrafted free agents at rookie minicamp

  
Published May 8, 2024 01:44 PM

The Cowboys will open their rookie minicamp on Friday and they’re expected to sign 12 undrafted rookies once they report to the team’s facility.

Wide receiver Corey Crooms is part of that group and he’ll be reunited with second-round defensive end Marshawn Kneeland once he signs his deal with the team. Crooms and Kneeland were both at Western Michigan, although Crooms finished up his collegiate time with a season at Minnesota. He had 101 catches in his final two seasons at Western Michigan, but only posted 28 catches for 376 yards in his lone season as a Golden Gopher.

Tight end Brevyn Spann-Ford is also making the jump from Minnesota to the Cowboys.

Nevada safety Emany Johnson, UCF linebacker Jason Johnson, UCF tight end Alec Holler, South Dakota linebacker Brock Mogensen, East Carolina safety Julius Wood, Missouri running back Nathaniel Peat, Illinois defensive tackle Denzel Daxon, Baylor defensive lineman Byron Vaughns, Northwestern wide receiver Cam Johnson, and Texas A&M safety Josh DeBerry are the other players set to sign with Dallas.