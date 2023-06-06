 Skip navigation
Cowboys shuffling offensive line for minicamp, Tyron Smith to left tackle

  
Published June 6, 2023 08:23 AM
June 6, 2023 08:46 AM
Chris Simms explains to Mike Florio how Dak Prescott is good at everything but not elite at anything, which landed him No. 13 on his Top 40 QB Countdown.

The Cowboys will be moving some pieces around on the offensive line for their mandatory minicamp practices.

Cowboys head coach Mike McCarthy told reports about the shuffle ahead of the first of those workouts. McCarthy said that Tyron Smith will be at left tackle while Tyler Smith moves from that spot to left guard.

Tyron Smith was the longtime starter at left tackle in Dallas, but has been working at right tackle since returning from a torn hamstring late last season. Tyler Smith, the team’s 2022 first-round pick, spent most of last season at left tackle but moved to left guard for a few weeks before moving back outside inside for the divisional round of the playoffs.

Terence Steele was the right tackle in 2022 until he tore ligaments in his knee. There’s been some talk about trying him at left guard as well, but he’s still rehabbing and the Cowboys may stand pat with the younger Smith if they like how things look at minicamp.