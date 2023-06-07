Cowboys sign Ben Banogu

The Cowboys signed defensive end Ben Banogu on Wednesday, bringing their 90-player roster to 89 players.

Banogu grew up 6 miles from the Cowboys’ practice facility in Frisco, attending Prosper High School. He played at Louisiana-Monroe and TCU in his college career, totaling 156 tackles, 45 tackles for loss and 20 sacks in three seasons.

The Colts made him a second-round pick in 2019.

Banogu, 27, spent his first four seasons with the Colts, appearing in 50 games. He never started a game but saw action on 554 defensive snaps and 352 on special teams.

He has 29 tackles and 2.5 sacks in his career.

In 2022, Banogu recorded 10 tackles in 16 games.