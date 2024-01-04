Cowboys sign La’el Collins to practice squad, release Martavis Bryant

La’el Collins is officially back in the Cowboys organization.

There were reports earlier this week that Collins signed to the team’s practice squad, but no official word from the team came until Thursday. Collins joins linebacker Damien Wilson, wide receiver Racey McMath, and running back SaRodorick Thompson as new additions to the practice squad.

Collins spent six seasons with the Cowboys after being signed as an undrafted free agent in 2015. He started 71 regular season games and three playoff games in Dallas before moving on to start 15 games for the Bengals in 2022. Collins tore his ACL late in his run with Cincinnati and spent much of 2023 rehabbing that injury.

Wide receiver Martavis Bryant was one of the players released from the practice squad in corresponding moves. The former Steeler and Raider had been out of the league since 2018 before signing with the Cowboys last year.

The Cowboys also let wide receiver Tyron Billy-Johnson, defensive tackle Willington Previlon, and guard Adam Pankey go on Thursday.