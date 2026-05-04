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Cowboys sign OL DJ Wingfield after tryout at rookie minicamp

  
Published May 4, 2026 11:02 AM

The Cowboys are adding an offensive lineman who tried out for the team at their rookie minicamp to their 90-man roster.

Agent Brett Tessler announced that his client DJ Wingfield has agreed to sign with the NFC East club.

Wingfield planned to play for USC in 2025 and, per Tessler, agreed to “a large NIL deal” with the school. Wingfield was ruled to be ineligible, however, and did not appear in any games for the Trojans.

Wingfield played at Purdue, New Mexico and in junior college before his attempted transfer to USC. He started 12 games at right guard for Purdue in 2024.