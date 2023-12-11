Cowboys take 17-3 lead on Eagles

Cowboys running back Rico Dowdle scored on a 1-yard touchdown run with 6:14 remaining in the first half to give Dallas a 17-3 lead on the Eagles.

Officials marked Dowdle short of the goal line, prompting the Cowboys to challenge the ruling on the field. Replay showed the ball crossing the plane before Dowdle was down.

The Cowboys scored their first touchdown on a 13-yard pass from Dak Prescott to CeeDee Lamb, and Brandon Aubrey kicked a 60-yard field goal.

Aubrey is a perfect 27-of-27 to start his career, an NFL record.

The Eagles got a 52-yard field goal from Jake Elliott following a fake punt. Punter Braden Mann threw a 28-yard pass to Olamide Zaccheaus for a first down to extend the drive.

Eagles safety Reed Blankenship is being evaluated for a concussion.