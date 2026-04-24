Cowboys take Malachi Lawrence at No. 23

UCF defensive end Malachi Lawrence is heading to Dallas.

With the 23rd overall pick in the 2026 NFL draft, the Cowboys have selected Lawrence, who spent five seasons at Central Florida and was an All-Big 12 selection last season.

The Cowboys had the 23rd pick after two trades: They initially got the 20th overall pick from trading Micah Parsons to the Packers, then moved down from No. 20 to No. 23 in a trade with the Eagles.

Trading Parsons away was a big hit to the Cowboys’ pass rush. Now they’re hoping Lawrence can become a big addition to their pass rush.